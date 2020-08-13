Montana will continue pause on work-search requirement for unemployment payments

The state department of labor said that it is extending a waiver to the suspension of the work search requirement for those who receive unemployment payments.
The announcement comes the day after the state sent a scheduled email out to people receiving unemployment benefits saying that the suspension of the provision would expire Aug. 23. The work search provision requires some payment recipients to show they are applying for jobs to receive payments. It was paused at the start of the pandemic.
However, "due to ongoing public health and safety considerations during the COVID-19 pandemic, the work search waiver will be extended," a press release from the state Department of Labor and Industry said Thursday.
“DLI regrets any confusion this may have caused for UI claimants. We will be issuing a follow-up letter alerting claimants to the continued waiver of these requirements,” said acting Commissioner Brenda Nordlund in the release. “We want to do everything we can to continue to support Montana workers who have been economically impacted by this pandemic.”
On Wednesday in a press conference, Gov. Steve Bullock said the state was awaiting guidance from the federal government to begin $400 weekly federal unemployment President Trump announced over the weekend to replace the $600 weekly payments that expired at the end of July. The U.S. Senate has stalled on passing a new coronavirus aid package that addresses any federal payments meant to boost what states pay in unemployment. State payments are often fractions of a person's actual lost wages.
The press release from the state labor department Thursday said Montana has now received written guidance from the U.S. Department of Labor on implementing the Lost Wages Program and "has started programmatic efforts."
“Instead of focusing on work search requirements, our Department’s focus must be doing everything we can to distribute the extra $400 payments to Montanans through the newly established program once the federal government provides us with the resources we need to do so," Nordlund said in the press release.
