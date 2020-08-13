Montana will continue pause on work-search requirement for unemployment payments

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The state department of labor said that it is extending a waiver to the suspension of the work search requirement for those who receive unemployment payments.

The announcement comes the day after the state sent a scheduled email out to people receiving unemployment benefits saying that the suspension of the provision would expire Aug. 23. The work search provision requires some payment recipients to show they are applying for jobs to receive payments. It was paused at the start of the pandemic.

However, "due to ongoing public health and safety considerations during the COVID-19 pandemic, the work search waiver will be extended," a press release from the state Department of Labor and Industry said Thursday.

“DLI regrets any confusion this may have caused for UI claimants. We will be issuing a follow-up letter alerting claimants to the continued waiver of these requirements,” said acting Commissioner Brenda Nordlund in the release. “We want to do everything we can to continue to support Montana workers who have been economically impacted by this pandemic.”