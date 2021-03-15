Montana will ban sanctuary cities under bill expected to pass Legislature

The bill has passed both chambers before, but during former Democrat Steve Bullock's term it was one of several GOP bills that failed to progress past his veto pen. Gianforte, however, has supported ratcheting up immigration enforcement, including another bill that specifically addresses the federal detainer authority of local law enforcement in the state. Last week, Montana joined Arizona in suing the U.S. Department of Homeland Security over the Biden administration's 100-day moratorium on deportations. That shift in policy, the lawsuit states, violates an agreement Gianforte and Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen both signed with a DHS official before Biden took office to give the states six months notice before relaxing any immigration policy.