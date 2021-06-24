Montana wildlife commission advances new wolf regulations

FWP’s proposal includes multiple options the agency believes follows the intent of the legislation but fall within commission discretion and avoid potential federal intervention. Options are arranged from minimum to maximum in terms of lowering wolf numbers. For example, commissioners could raise bag limits from the current five to 10. Trapping seasons could remain the same or be expanded statewide by a month outside of lynx protection zones. And night hunting could continue to be outlawed or allowed statewide.

FWP does recommend wolf snaring only be allowed on private land the first year as the state updates its mandatory training program. The agency also includes multiple regulations on what types of snares may be used and how they should be set to avoid non-target catches.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The proposal makes several recommendations to reduce conflicts. Those include a requirement that the commission meet should 450 wolves be killed in a season, and then again at 50-wolf increments, to consider season adjustments. The commission should also meet to consider adjustments should a protected grizzly bear or lynx be trapped.

Rep. Paul Fielder, who carried the snaring and extended season bills, was one of two testifiers who spoke in favor of the proposals, although he voiced several concerns with the latitude FWP took with the legislation.