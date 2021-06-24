Montana wildlife commission advances new wolf regulations

Following a lengthy and at times contentious hearing Thursday on implementation of new laws intended to reduce the state’s wolf population, the Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission voted 4-1 to advance a suite of options for the public to weigh in on.
The commission and Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks are tasked with implementing new laws mandating that snares be allowed to trap wolves; wolf trapping seasons be extended; and a directive to reduce overall wolf populations.
The bills were some of the most controversial wildlife legislation during the session, and much of that sentiment spilled over into Thursday’s hearing where wolf advocates and trapping opponents voiced myriad concerns over policies to increase hunting and trapping wolves.
Supporters of the measures have said that more wolf hunting and trapping is necessary in areas of high wolf densities where they prey on elk, deer and moose. The legislation was carried by GOP lawmakers from Thompson Falls, where hunters have voiced concerns about wolf predation on ungulates.
Hunters in northwest Montana have seen declining success on elk in the years since wolves have repopulated the landscape. However, biologists have not quantified wolf predation compared to other factors such as recent hard winters, loss of hunting access or habitat issues with that trend. Regional staff said Thursday that elk “recruitment” rates, meaning how many calves are observed, have been low during seasonal counts and they would like to grow several elk herds in the northwestern part of the state.
The new laws provide varying levels of discretion to the commission, and a slate of options proposed by FWP included additional regulations to curb unintentionally trapping non-target species, including federally protected grizzly bears and Canada lynx. The law directing wolf population reduction also says that population should be “sustainable,” although does not define sustainable other than not falling below 150 wolves or 15 breeding pairs mentioned in the state management plan.
“The objective was to manage the wolf population with the legislative intent to reduce the population and still maintain a viable population and keep us out of the relisting,” Ken McDonald, FWP’s wildlife division administrator, told the commission in response to a question about how elk populations affected FWP’s proposed regulations.
McDonald said that under the Endangered Species Act and international agreements on the export of wolf pelts that trapping must be regulated to minimize incidental catches of lynx. State officials have similar concerns about unintentionally trapping of grizzly bears both for the bears and public safety, he said. Current regulations include those intended to avoid lynx and bears, such as methods and timing of trapping seasons.
The hearing came a day after environmental interest groups threatened to sue the state of Montana over the laws, citing concerns that federally protected grizzly bears and Canada lynx could be unintentionally caught in traps or snares. Groups have also petitioned the Biden administration to relist wolves under an emergency order, citing Montana’s new laws and a new law in Idaho aiming to reduce wolf numbers there.
FWP’s proposal includes multiple options the agency believes follows the intent of the legislation but fall within commission discretion and avoid potential federal intervention. Options are arranged from minimum to maximum in terms of lowering wolf numbers. For example, commissioners could raise bag limits from the current five to 10. Trapping seasons could remain the same or be expanded statewide by a month outside of lynx protection zones. And night hunting could continue to be outlawed or allowed statewide.
FWP does recommend wolf snaring only be allowed on private land the first year as the state updates its mandatory training program. The agency also includes multiple regulations on what types of snares may be used and how they should be set to avoid non-target catches.
The proposal makes several recommendations to reduce conflicts. Those include a requirement that the commission meet should 450 wolves be killed in a season, and then again at 50-wolf increments, to consider season adjustments. The commission should also meet to consider adjustments should a protected grizzly bear or lynx be trapped.
Rep. Paul Fielder, who carried the snaring and extended season bills, was one of two testifiers who spoke in favor of the proposals, although he voiced several concerns with the latitude FWP took with the legislation.
“I’m concerned about that the proposals being offered in the agenda do not meet the legislative intent of those bills,” he said. “… The legislative intent of those bills is to reduce wolf numbers with the management tools provided in those bills.”
Fielder noted the bills garnered extensive interest during the legislature and later signing by Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte, saying that opponents had “already had their day in court,” and that it was up to the commission to now implement the new laws.
Opponents of the measures exceeded the 20 minutes allowed to testify, with more than a dozen only allowed to give their names. Several offered pointed comments accusing the Legislature, FWP and commissioners of unfairly favoring trappers over other recreationists.
“What the people of our state (are) asking for is for the commission, independent of the Legislature, to use science as the basis of moving forward on wolves,” said Stephen Capra with Footloose Montana, an organization opposed to trapping. He called the proposed “slaughter” a “disgrace.”
Capra was cautioned by Commission Chair Lesley Robinson after he launched an attack on Fielder, accusing him of attempting to intimidate the commission.
Other opponents touted the importance of wolves biologically and economically while also questioning the regulatory controls to avoid catching non-target animals. The policies are also casting the state in a poor light, they said.
“As you’re well aware, bills in the recent legislative session mandating an unwarranted and potentially large reduction of the wolf population in Montana repeatedly made national news, and our members and others nationwide are closely watching what’s happening now in regard to the provisions of these bills and implementation,” said Bonnie Rice with the Sierra Club.
The commission voted 4-1 with Commissioner Patrick Byorth of Bozeman the lone dissenter. Byorth is the only commissioner remaining that was appointed by former Democratic Gov. Steve Bullock, and had previously moved unsuccessfully that the proposal go forward without the allowance of night hunting.
Thursday’s meeting kicks off a 30-day public comment period, which will run from June 26-July 26. FWP will hold a public meeting over Zoom to solicit comment June 30 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. More information will be posted at fwp.mt.gov.
The commission will make a final passage on the regulations at its meeting Aug. 20.
Tom Kuglin is the deputy editor for the Lee Newspapers State Bureau. His coverage focuses on outdoors, recreation and natural resources.