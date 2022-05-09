Montana western GOP candidates favor completing border wall

Republicans running for Montana’s new western congressional district universally support completion of a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border, with the majority of candidates also backing impeachment of officials or possibly President Joe Biden over immigration issues.

The number of migrant encounters has gone up at the southern border nearly every month since Biden took office. A backlog of people waiting outside the country to seek asylum, as well as dire economic and political conditions in much of Latin America and the Caribbean, is partially responsible for the increase in migrants. Former President Donald Trump also faced a sharp increase in migrant border crossings but the number plummeted with the start of the pandemic, the Associated Press reported.

Administration critics blame the president and Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Nicholas Mayorkas, arguing the administration’s moves to roll back Trump-era policies encouraged people to come to the U.S., according to AP.

Republicans running for Montana’s western U.S. House district shared in that criticism of the administration. The race features former congressman and Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke; former state lawmaker and statewide candidate Al Olszewski; Mary Todd, a church leader and small business owner from Kalispell; Mitch Heuer, a home builder from Whitefish; and Matt Jette, a school teacher from Missoula

“On the border, they’ve got to complete the wall,” Zinke said in an interview. “We’ve have to empower our Border Patrol, no more catch and release — process (immigrants) in Mexico. We need to empower ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement) and make sure they go after sanctuary cities, sex trafficking, child trafficking, drug trafficking. And it affects Montana. ... There's drug trafficking, sex trafficking, child trafficking in almost every Montana city, and all that is coming from the southern border.”

The seizure of cartel-trafficked narcotics such as fentanyl and methamphetamine has increased in recent years, as cartels turned to industrial-scale labs to produce the synthetic drugs. The majority of drugs smuggled into the U.S. come through ports of entry, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Zinke said he believes issues at the border could be solved in a matter of weeks.

"Let's fix our border and then we better figure out, we don't have any clue who's in this country," Zinke said. "We need to vet people that are coming into this country and I've always been an advocate for that."

Heuer identified the need to secure all borders and immigration as one of his top issues when deciding to run, adding he would be interested in traveling to the border to learn more firsthand.

“Border security is a spider web of massive problems,” Heuer said in an interview. “Not only is it illegal to the tune of millions of people a year coming across the border, but it brings in a huge illegal drug problem, the human trafficking, the babysitting state the Border Patrol agents have found themselves in to care for all these people, and the taxpayers are footing a huge bill.”

Olszewski recently visited the southern border with the House Freedom Caucus, saying he saw immigrants crossing and that completion of a wall and enhanced law enforcement is needed.

“Our president and his administration has forfeited the control of the border to the Mexican cartels,” he said.

“They’re making billions of dollars in cash or through trafficking people in our country," he continued, calling the situation "21st century modern slavery."

Olszewski said he would oppose amnesty for those currently in the country illegally but floated the concept of a temporary renewable status if they would go before a judge.

Jette has said he would not be opposed to a wall if it worked to channel people to certain points for processing.

“I believe in a strong secure border. I believe a sovereign nation has every right to protect its border, no doubt, but I think there are ways we can do this,” he said in an interview.

Jette notes that “many individuals coming across are doing jobs no one else wants to do just to support their families,” and said he'd consider supporting a work visa program. He also believes that another immigration issue, overstaying expired visas, is a major and often-overlooked problem.

Todd also voiced support for a wall, saying “without a wall there’s no borders,” adding that the U.S.-Canada border is not secure enough as well. As with several issues in her campaign, she alleges that changes in border policy are part of a broader conspiracy, pointing to entities such as the World Economic Forum as pushing open borders.

“I love legal immigration, but I believe what is happening with the border is also by design to destroy our country,” she said at a Kalispell candidate forum. “A nation without borders is not a nation. There is a global plan to make this a one-world government and opening up our borders is the craziest thing I’ve ever seen, and it is done because they are trying to destroy this country.”

Todd went on to say in Kalispell that immigration should be merit-based.

“We need to go on merit-based immigration where we know that people that come into this country are coming in to be Americans and coming in to add to the beauty of our nation and the education of our children,” she said.

National media has reported recently an interest among some congressional Republicans to consider impeaching Mayorkas and possibly even Biden over immigration issues if they take a majority in the U.S. House.

Olszewski, Todd and Heuer in response to a question in Kalispell all said they would support impeachment.

Jette said he was “very hesitant on impeachment” and that it should be used “scarcely.”

Zinke’s campaign did not respond to two messages seeking comment on his stance on impeachment.

Tom Kuglin is the deputy editor for the Lee Newspapers State Bureau. His coverage focuses on outdoors, recreation and natural resources.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.