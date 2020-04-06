Montana updates daily test reporting as COVID-19 cases top 300

The number of cases reported Monday represents an increase of 21 over Sunday. During the past week, the number of cases each day added has ranged from a low of 17 to a high of 24. The most cases Montana has added in a single day so far is 31, on March 27.

The number of tests run daily at the state lab, while generally up over testing in the first week or so of the outbreak, was lower the last two days. On Sunday the lab reported running 270 tests, while on Monday it processed 196. The state said Monday evening that tests submitted to the laboratory tend to be lower over the weekend and it has not heard from health care providers about about a shortage in testing supplies that would limit their ability to follow federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations for who should be tested.

The number of tests run has reached as high as 631 in a day during the past week, and has been roughly in the range of 340-500 recently.

Also on Monday, a model from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington issued a projection that decreased the number of deaths in Montana and needed hospital beds due to COVID-19, following an order from Bullock more than a week ago for people to stay at home except for essential travel and work.