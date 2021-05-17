 Skip to main content
Montana university system ending on-campus mask requirements
University of Montana Main Hall

The Main Hall at the University of Montana

 CHASE DOAK, Missoulian

Montana's public university system is no longer requiring that masks be worn on its campuses, although colleges are being asked to still consult with local health officials before changing their policies.

State Commissioner of Higher Education Clayton Christian on Friday issued a letter to the Board of Regents and other officials announcing the policy change, which he called a "significant step toward a full return to normal operations."

The university system will still maintain access to COVID-19 testing, the letter states, and will provide accommodations for students who require quarantine or isolation due to exposure to the virus.

Christian wrote the decision was "based on federal, state and local public health guidance and on the recommendation of the Healthy Montana University System Task Force."

Campuses will continue to promote access to vaccines, he added, and are required to consult with local health authorities if they plan large events.

Montana State News Bureau
