Montana turnout at 28% with a week until Election Day

With a week left until Election Day, 28% of registered voters in Montana have already cast mail-in ballots, representing less than half of the ballots that were sent to voters last month.

Turnout this year is widely expected to be lower than recent federal elections. For the first federal election since 2010, Montana voters will see neither a presidential nor a U.S. Senate candidate on the ballot.

Statewide turnout in the 2020 general election was 81% of registered voters, the highest figure since 1972, according to records maintained by the Montana Secretary of State. In 2018 that figure was nearly 72%, but that election also featured a U.S. Senate campaign that was the most expensive in the state’s history.

Still, turnout this year could see a boost from the increased attention on abortion rights since the Dobbs decision earlier this year and a sustained bump in partisan polarization, said Carroll College political science professor Jeremy Johnson.

“I believe we’ll have an even higher turnout than in ’14 because politics has generated more excitement in some ways,” Johnson said.

At the top of the ballot this year are races for Congress — Montanans will be choosing two members of the U.S. House for the first time since 1990 — and a state Supreme Court race that has already toppled records for political spending.

Despite an unusual amount of attention on the judicial race, Johnson said he’s not sure it will generate higher turnout on its own. But turnout could be affected substantially by which side of a congressional district line a county lies in. While favoring the GOP candidate, the western district race has been far more competitive and expensive than the solidly Republican eastern district, which has generated very little spending by comparison.

“Generally, the more money is spent, the higher the turnout,” Johnson said. “… We’re not seeing that in the eastern congressional district.”

This election cycle marks the first time that Gallatin County has overtaken Missoula County to have the second-most registered voters in the state, after Yellowstone County.

Yet Gallatin County lags well behind Missoula in the number of absentee ballots returned, according to data updated Tuesday by the Secretary of State’s office. Just 33% of ballots had been received by the elections office in Bozeman, compared to a statewide average of 42%.

A slowdown in mail deliveries by the U.S. Postal Service in the Bozeman area may be to blame, the Bozeman Daily Chronicle previously reported. The sporadic delivery has been due in part to staffing issues.

Gallatin County Clerk and Recorder Eric Semerad said Tuesday that he had confirmed with USPS that 25 temporary postal workers have been transferred in from out-of-state to help with the backlog.

“I’m feeling the same pain that they are, as is every business in Bozeman,” Semerad said. “It’s a tough hiring environment.”

He said he wasn’t sure whether the USPS issues were responsible for the county’s lagging turnout figures, but encouraged anyone who hasn’t yet mailed their ballot to turn it in in person at their local elections office.

“We always get ballots delivered to us after Election Day and we cannot count them,” he said. “They’re rejected because they’re too late to count. I would say, do not put a ballot in the mail, for anybody anywhere in this state. That time has passed.”