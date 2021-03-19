Montana tribal voting bill clears committee after substantial revisions

Those changes reflected concerns that election administrators had voiced with the costs of implementing the bill in its original form. The state is not appropriating any money to the counties to carry out the new law, essentially making it an unfunded mandate.

Dulcie Bear Don’t Walk, the elections administrator for Big Horn County, said she is the only employee of the county’s elections office, although she normally has one part-time staffer. Under a current the settlement agreement, she is required during the month leading up to the election to operate alternate elections offices on both the Crow and Northern Cheyenne reservations, both of which include land in Big Horn County.

As the only employee in a county election office running on a less than $200,000 annual budget, she said the existing requirements force her to close the main county elections office in Hardin for all but two days each week before the election. Two days each week she operates an office in Crow Agency, and once a week she relocates to Busby, on the Northern Cheyenne Reservation.

As the bill was originally written, she would have had to operate a total of four satellite offices each day of the week, from the time when mail ballots go out through Election Day.