Montana transgender bill advances, other states' measures vetoed

The Montana Legislature voted Thursday to advance a bill that would ban transgender athletes from participating in school and university sports according to the gender with which they identify.

The governors of North Dakota and Kansas vetoed similar measures this week.

The Montana House and Senate gave initial approval to the bill largely along party lines, after it was amended to become void if the federal government withholds education funding from the state over gender discrimination and an appeal by the state fails.

President Joe Biden signed an executive order on his first day in office banning discrimination based on gender, raising concern among officials in the Montana university system that $350 million in education funding — mostly for student loans and grants — could be on the line if the measure is signed into law.

In the state House, the amended bill passed 60-39. In the Senate, it was advanced with a 27-23 vote, after several Republican lawmakers joined Democrats in voting against it.