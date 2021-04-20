Montana transgender athletes bill amended amid funding worry

HELENA — Montana lawmakers amended Tuesday a bill that would ban transgender athletes from competing in school and college sports according to the gender with which they identify. Under the amendment, the measure would be nullified if the federal government withholds education funding from the state as a result of the policy.

The concern over funding loss stems from an executive order signed by President Joe Biden during his first days in office banning discrimination based on gender. Montana universities receive around $350 million annually in federal funding, of which $250 million goes towards student loans and grants to cover tuition costs — money that university officials say could be on the line.

The Montana bill has already received initial approval from the state House and Senate. A GOP-dominated committee comprised of House and Senate members voted along party lines to amend the bill after a short discussion, with Republicans in favor. The amended bill would allow for the policy to be reversed after the state completes a full appeal process of any decision by the federal government to withhold funding.

The measure heads to a final vote by the House and Senate before advancing to the desk of Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte.