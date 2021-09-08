Montana to update state drought management plan

Kurth noted that understanding past and present data and future trends will be important, particularly with “uncertainty related to climate conditions” in assessing where the state is vulnerable and identifying potential strategies.

“As we all know drought permeates all aspects of our lives,” Kurth told the committee. “There’s numerous direct and indirect effects of drought. It affects our economy, our environment, our health, all different things and at all different scales. So it’s really critical we think proactively about implementing policies and programs that can help reduce or mitigate the impacts of these future droughts, and what I’m effectively talking about is building statewide drought resilience through this planning effort.”

Officials hope that the state’s update of its drought management plan will catalyze local planning efforts as well, and the planning effort includes public involvement and input.

Gov. Greg Gianforte touted the importance of the plan in a statement announcing the update Wednesday.

“With every region of Montana facing severe to extreme drought conditions, this is the time to plan for the future and increase our preparedness statewide,” he said. “Drought is having an impact on everyone – from anglers to foresters to agricultural producers.”