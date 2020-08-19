Montana to start paying $400 weekly additional unemployment benefits

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Montana will soon start making additional $400 weekly unemployment payments, retroactive to Aug. 1, for those who qualify.

On Wednesday the state Department of Labor and Industry said the Federal Emergency Management Administration approved its application for an additional $300 in unemployment payments.

FEMA disaster relief funds will pay for $300 under the Lost Wages Assistance Payments grant, and the state will pick up the additional $100. The state's share will be paid out of the $1.25 billion it received from the federal CARES Act.

The program was announced by President Donald Trump earlier this month after the previous $600 weekly federal payments expired at the end of July. The U.S. Senate has stalled on passing a coronavirus relief package that could have included an extension of the federal payments.

The federal payments are in addition to state unemployment benefits, which are just a fraction of a person's lost wages. In some cases the additional federal money meant people earned more while on unemployment than working, which raised concerns among some Republicans in Congress who said the money could incentivize people not to return to work.