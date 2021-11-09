Montana tax revenue 'very strong' so far, but it's still early

With four months of taxes collected so far, the outlook for Montana’s finances in the new fiscal year looks rosy, but a state budget analyst cautions that it's still early.

Individual income tax, which made up 59% of the state’s nearly $3 billion in general fund revenue in the 2021 fiscal year that ended June 30, is 12.5% higher than it was at this point a year ago, according to Sam Schafer with the Legislative Services Division. During a presentation to the Legislature’s Revenue Interim Committee on Tuesday, he noted that the previous year’s revenue was already significantly above-average.

“It’s strong growth in individual income tax through the four months of 2022, but it is extremely, extremely early to really make predictions about final collections,” Schafer said. Referring the Legislature’s official revenue estimate contained in House Joint Resolution 2 last session, he added, he added, “Do I think we’ll end up above HJ 2? Yes. To hit HJ 2 right now we have to go down 10.8% across all general fund sources.”

He also noted that the last fiscal year, which ended June 30 of this year, was inflated by 2020 income taxes that the state allowed to be paid later in the year due to the coronavirus pandemic. The state, following the federal government’s lead, had extended the deadline for income taxes past the usual April due date, which coincided with the initial surge of COVID cases in the U.S.

“So if you remove that payment, then estimated payments payments are up — in apples-to-apples comparison — about 20% compared to last year,” Schafer told the revenue committee.

In addition to individual income taxes, the state’s general fund revenue is the sum of dozens of other taxes, fees and other funding streams. One of the biggest is corporate income taxes, which accounted for about 9% of revenue the previous fiscal year.

That source of state revenue has ballooned in the past three fiscal years, Schafer said, and so far this year they “continue to be sky-high.”

In the first four months of the current fiscal year, corporate income tax collections were up 37.4% compared with the same period last year.

“The corporation income tax remains strong and so far there’s no indication that it’s not going to continue to be strong, but we’ll just have to see what happens,” Schafer said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.