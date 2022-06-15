Montana Supreme Court won't disqualify itself in case on electing justices by region

In an order signed Tuesday, the chief and associate justices on Montana's Supreme Court denied a request from the Secretary of State to disqualify themselves in a case related to how justices are elected.

Legislators in 2021 passed a law to put to the voters in this fall's election the question of electing state Supreme Court justices by district. It was one of several efforts by a Republican-majority Legislature to alter the selection of judges in the state.

In March, a Bozeman judge found the new law unconstitutional. The judge found that electing justices by district instead of the at-large approach would need an amendment to the state Constitution, which is not the route the new law proposed.

After the ruling, the state Attorney General's Office said it would appeal on behalf of Secretary of State Christi Jacobsen, named in the lawsuit. The lawsuit was filed by a group of voters, Constitutional Convention delegates, public officials and the League of Women Voters of Montana.

At the time, Republican Attorney General Austin Knudsen argued in the motion that the current Supreme Court should forgo the court's earlier decision and step away from the case.

"The state respectfully submits that all seven justices of this court — none of whom have announced an intent to retire — must recuse from this case," the motion stated. "District court judges — chosen at random from those not otherwise disqualified — can adjudicate this case without those disqualifying interests."

In 2012, the state Supreme Court had a similar case before it. Tuesday's ruling noted that in that case, "The court concluded that the fact that the justices could potentially run for reelection did not establish that their impartiality might reasonably be questioned. The court thus concluded that recusal was not warranted."

The order went on to say that "'The potential' that any given member of this court could seek re-election and 'the potential' that a district judge called in to substitute also could decide to run for the Supreme Court meant that no judge in this state — indeed, no otherwise qualified person with 'the potential' to run for Supreme Court justice — could sit on (the) case," according to the filing. That reality, the court wrote, invokes the "Rule of Necessity."

The order also cited a recent case related to the high court's administrator in which justices did not recuse themselves, citing the Montana Code of Judicial Conduct's "Rule of Necessity."

The order was signed by the chief justice and all six associate justices.

