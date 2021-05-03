Montana Supreme Court says COPP can't issue subpoena for records

Because those two provisions are found in the same subsection of state code, but "subpoena" only appears before "witnesses" and "require the production" before "relevant records," the court said it is right to assume the Legislature had a different meaning for each type of request.

"If the Legislature had intended to provide COPP with authority to subpoena documents, it could have expressly used the term 'subpoena' in connection with documents," wrote Justice James Shea. "It did not."

In filings, the COPP argued a subpoena was the "only means with real teeth" it can use to "require the production" of documents. The Supreme Court held the commissioner could invoke the jurisdiction of a district court to compel production of documents relevant to an ongoing investigation if necessary.

The court also agreed with an argument from the Montana Republican Party that the commissioner would be both the subpoenaing party and issue of the subpoena, raising due-process concerns.

The underlying complaint filed by the Montana Democratic Party has not been resolved.

