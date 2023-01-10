Montana Supreme Court issues order in birth certificate lawsuit

A state Supreme Court order on Tuesday meant another turn in the road for a lengthy legal challenge over how transgender Montanans can update their birth certificates.

A preliminary injunction remains in place to block a 2021 law requiring gender affirming surgery and a court order to make any changes to the document. And still standing is a judge's direction that the state revert to a simpler rule from 2017 that allowed people to use a form to make an update, the Supreme Court said.

But the court also left room for the state health department to say it will re-enact a rule it established in 2022, after the injunction, that goes even further than the law did to limit the situations that allow for updating the vital record. That's because of a procedural issue in which the 2022 rule was never specifically challenged in court — meaning it was off-limits for a judge to also stall, as was previously ordered in Yellowstone County District Court.

The court ruled in a case involving transgender Montanans who wanted to update their birth certificates but were initially blocked from doing so by the 2021 law.

The lawsuit was filed before the 2022 rule was issued first as an emergency rule and later adopted permanently. The ACLU of Montana has since asked Billings Judge Michael Moses to include the 2022 rule in their efforts to block the law and policy it aims to implement, but that was done after the state health department went to the Montana Supreme Court seeking to overrule Moses' actions.

On Tuesday, ACLU issued a press release saying the Supreme Court's order "confirms that the preliminary injunction granted by the Yellowstone County District Court on April 21, 2022, which remains in effect, restored the 2017 rule that was in place prior to the state’s passage of (the 2021 law)."

Their release, however, also acknowledged the direction from the Supreme Court that the 2022 rule needed to be challenged separately.

"The Montana Supreme Court also held that the new 2022 rules promulgated by the Montana Department of Health and Human Services need to be challenged separately, which the Plaintiffs have already filed a motion in the case to do," the press release read.

The state health department on Tuesday said following the Supreme Court order it would re-implement its 2022 rule.

“The department is pleased the Montana Supreme Court reaffirmed the rule of law, and given the court’s decision, the department will follow and implement its 2022 rule," department Director Charlie Brereton said in a press release.

It's not clear when Moses will rule on the ACLU's motion to challenge the 2022 rules.

When the 2021 law was heard during that year's legislative session, transgender Montanans testified that not having documents that reflect their identity puts them at risk of harm. Studies show that transgender people are at higher risk of violence, and having conflicting documents can out a person as transgender.

The bill's sponsor, Sen. Carl Glimm, argued for his legislation by saying it was about collecting accurate vital statistics.

When Moses in April 2022 issued the preliminary injunction, he ordered the state to revert to the status quo in place before the 2021 law, which was a process set up by administrative rule in 2017 that allowed people to update their documents by submitting a form.

After the preliminary injunction, the state then moved to implement a new administrative rule that said people could only update birth certificates if there was a data entry error on the original document. The rule was first issued under an emergency status and adopted later that year.

When the plaintiffs asked the district court for clarification to halt that new rule, Moses again said his ruling meant the department had to revert to the 2017 rules. He said the department's claims of confusion over what they could do were "demonstrably ridiculous" and that "no serious argument" could be made that the newest rules constituted a return to the status quo. The state initially said it would defy that order, but later complied.