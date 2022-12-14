Montana Supreme Court hears arguments in abortion provider case

Following arguments in Helena Wednesday, the Montana Supreme Court will decide on the constitutionality of allowing advanced practice nurses to provide early-term abortions in the state.

The high court is taking up the Montana Department of Justice’s appeal of a district court ruling in the case of Helen Weems, a nurse practitioner in Whitefish, and a second plaintiff listed as Jane Doe, a nurse midwife. The ACLU of Montana and the Center for Reproductive Rights filed suit in 2018, challenging the constitutionality of a 2005 Montana law that restricted abortion providers to physicians and physician assistants.

In February, Lewis and Clark County District Court Judge Mike Menahan ruled that prohibiting advanced practice nurses from performing abortions, which falls within their scope of practice and is accepted by licensing boards, is unconstitutional. In 2018 Menahan issued, and the high court narrowly upheld, a preliminary injunction while the lawsuit played out.

With the appeal now in front of the Montana Supreme Court, Assistant Solicitor General Brent Mead argued that regulating who may provide abortions does not infringe on the right to access an abortion.

“Like other medical procedures, the state may regulate who may perform abortions without infringing on a patient’s right to receive a pre-viability abortion,” he told the court. “Plaintiffs get it wrong when they suggest the state doesn’t have a role in setting such scope-of-practice rules.”

Mead argued that licensing power was delegated to the Montana Board of Nursing by the Legislature, which means the Legislature retains power to set licensing parameters, and that decision is not bound by competency and skills of a medical provider. Advanced practice nurses are not authorized to perform surgery, and abortion meets the definition of surgery under the law, he said.

“Fundamental rights do not attach to seeking medical care from unlicensed providers,” he told the court.

Mead further argued that the law does not unduly restrict access to abortion as other providers are licensed to perform the procedure.

Before 1995, physicians and one physician assistant provided abortion services in Montana. That same year the Legislature passed a law that only allowed physicians to perform the procedure.

The Montana Supreme Court in 1999 struck down that law in the landmark case Armstrong v. State, ruling that prohibiting a woman from having a legal medical procedure, like an abortion, from a medical provider of her choosing was unconstitutional because it infringed on her right to individual privacy.

In 2005’s House Bill 737, the Legislature changed multiple areas of law dealing with physician assistants’ scope of practice. That law included authorizing physician assistants to perform pre-viability abortions.

The law advances the state’s interest in providing for the health and safety of its residents, Mead argued, as there is an undisputed medical risk of abortion.

Justices challenged Mead on the issue of whether an advanced practice nurse would be less qualified to deal with an emergency medical situation than a physician or physician assistant.

“Shouldn’t the question be framed in the context of whether there’s a risk to the procedure, but whether the risk is increased because of who’s doing the procedure?” Justice Laurie McKinnon asked. “And where’s the evidence, I mean there isn’t anything in the record that suggests there’s more risk if other providers do the procedure?”

Mead pointed out that HB 737 mandates a supervision agreement between a physician and physician assistant for the latter to provide abortion services. He repeatedly cited the state’s expert witness, a doctor experienced in high risk births and medical miscarriage, who testified about the need for access to emergency medical care, such as blood transfusions. Weems would be left to call 911 to transport a patient to the emergency room in the case of complication such as hemorrhaging, Mead told the court.

Justice Dirk Sandefur again questioned whether access to emergency care would be any different for an advanced practice nurse or other provider in the same situation.

“The court asks you the question, which you’ve answered and acknowledged anyway, the PA in that situation is in that same situation, so what difference does it make when it’s all said and done after the fact as far as risk to the patient, that the supervising physician is on the hook as you say legally?” he asked.

Attorney Hillary Schneller representing the Center for Reproductive Rights argued that ruling for the justice department would mean overruling the privacy protections found in Armstrong.

“The state’s central ask here is that this court not apply its controlling precedent in Armstrong,” she told the court. “This court rejected that request once before when it affirmed the preliminary injunction in this case. The record is even stronger now.”

The right to access an abortion from the provider of a patient’s choosing is an essential component of Armstrong, she said.

“It is critical that the individual has control over who that provider is to fully effectuate their right to make this decision and to access care,” she said.

In answering a question from McKinnon, Schneller argued that the recent U.S. Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade should not directly influence the case as it is purely a question of state constitutionality.

Schneller argued that justice department had failed to show that prohibiting advanced practice nurses from providing abortions through HB 737 advances the state’s interest in providing for the health of its residents. A physician or physician assistant providing abortion services in an outpatient clinic would have access to the same emergency medical equipment and staffing as an advanced practice nurse in the same facility, she said.

“It’s not about the credential, the clinician’s credential, it’s more about the setting in which care is provided and Montana does not restrict the provision of abortion to hospitals or outpatient surgery centers,” she told the court.

One part of the district court’s ruling appeared to pique the interest of several justices. They questioned whether the lower court’s deference to the Montana Board of Nursing went too far and limited the power of the Legislature to enact law in the area of medical care and licensing, including abortion.

Mead said that if the Legislature does not have the power to determine scope of practice, then it logically does not have the power to delegate that authority to the board.

Schneller argued that the district court was simply relying on Armstrong in citing the board’s determination on the scope of practice for advanced practice nurses.

Sandefur indicated that he disagrees with that part of the district court’s decision, but cautioned against becoming “sidetracked into this debate.”

“It seems to me just to call a spade a spade here, the district court got that wrong,” he said. “The Legislature has that power, but the real issue of the case is what is the rationale of the Legislature’s conduct or action if there’s an impact on this fundamental right. Is that not where the case is at?”

Wednesday’s argument comes as multiple abortion laws passed by the 2021 Legislature are on hold during court challenges. Attorney General Austin Knudsen, while defending a slate of abortion restrictions past in the last Legislature, recently called for the Armstrong decision to be overturned.

Montana voters also recently voted down Legislative Referendum 131, a “born alive” measure that would have designated a fetus as a legal person with a right to medical care if it survives an abortion or delivery. The referendum saw pushback from medical groups who said it would force emergency medical rather than comfort care in cases where there was no chance of survival.