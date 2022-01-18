Montana Supreme Court denies request to allow signature gathering for property tax ballot initiative

The Montana Supreme Court on Tuesday denied a request to reverse a lower court’s halting of signature gathering for a ballot measure, saying the district court could bring a faster resolution to the case.

Last Friday, Bozeman attorney Matthew Monforton, a former state GOP lawmaker, made the emergency filing with the state high court. Monforton asked the justices to reverse a Thursday order from Lewis and Clark County District Court Judge Michael McMahon temporarily blocking signature gathering for Constitutional Initiative 121.

Monforton and state Auditor Troy Downing are among those who brought the initiative with the group Cap Montana Property Taxes. The initiative would revert tax valuations back to 2019 levels, cap rates on residences at 1% and limit increases in assessed valuations to either 2% or the inflation rate, whichever is lower.

Following a legal review by Attorney General Austin Knudsen, the measure was certified for signature gathering by Secretary of State Christi Jacobsen.

On Jan. 12, the Montana Federation of Public Employees, the Montana Farmers Union and two Montana citizens filed suit in district court, alleging that the attorney general and secretary of state had not fulfilled provisions of new state law House Bill 651. That law requires an interim legislative committee to weigh in on ballot measures via a vote and for the attorney general to analyze and include a warning should a ballot measure have a negative effect on business.

Spokespeople for Knudsen and Jacobsen both said the new law only applied to statutory initiatives and did not include constitutional ballot measures.

In issuing a temporary restraining order, McMahon set a Jan. 24 hearing.

Monforton cited the finite timeline allowed to gather tens of thousands of signatures necessary to get the measure on the ballot this year in his filing to the Montana Supreme Court. The district court’s temporary block to signature gathering compromises the ability for supporters to gather the necessary signatures, he wrote Friday.

In Tuesday’s state Supreme Court order, Chief Justice Mike McGrath wrote that the timeline at the district court would be faster than that of the high court.

“If we were to order a response in this instance, providing the petitioners in the underlying case and the district court time to respond and allowing time for this Court to rule upon the matter, even if proceedings were set on an expedited basis, would delay resolution well beyond January 24, 2022,” the order states.

The order further states that Monforton could appear at the lower court before that hearing to request the order be dissolved or modified.

Tuesday’s order did not directly address Monforton’s other arguments, specifically that the state Supreme Court has “exclusive” jurisdiction to review legal sufficiency of ballot initiatives and that a challenge to sufficiency should not be considered under statute until signatures are gathered and certified by the secretary of state. He further argued that the district court erred in failing to provide him notice of its decision.

Monforton in an interview Tuesday reiterated those legal arguments and blasted both the judge and groups that brought the lawsuit. He characterized failing to notify as a “violation of the judicial code of ethics.”

“By unlawfully shutting down signature gathering for two weeks Judge McMahon sent a message to Montanans saddled with skyrocketing property taxes that they can eat cake,” he said. “… This was filed by the Montana liberal establishment in the wrong court at the wrong time and they got a sweeping injunction with no legal basis.”

Monforton said he also spoke to the district court after receiving the Supreme Court’s order Tuesday, and following a request from the attorney general to change judges, a hearing has been moved back to Jan. 31.

MFPE President Amanda Curtis applauded the high court’s decision Tuesday. Curtis described CI 121 as complex, far-reaching and with unforeseen circumstances. Inclusion of input from the interim committee and business analysis could help voters decide whether to sign the petition.

“Good news. Not surprised,” she said. “The attorney general and secretary of state clearly ignored the law.”

