Montana Supreme Court administrator asks SCOTUS to dismiss Legislature's appeal

Attorneys for the Montana Supreme Court’s administrator are asking the U.S. Supreme Court to deny an appeal from the Montana Legislature arguing that state supreme court justices violated lawmakers’ due process rights in a ruling last year.

Attorneys for administrator Beth McLaughlin filed a response Wednesday to the Montana Legislature’s appeal of a case decided by the state supreme court that found lawmakers overstepped their authority when they subpoenaed judicial branch records. The filing argues that the dispute is a matter of state law, that the Legislature has misrepresented the facts of the case, and that Montana’s justices acted properly in adjudicating and ruling in the high-profile dispute.

“The (Legislature’s) petition is a strained effort to refashion a state law decision as a matter of federal due process,” Wednesday’s filing states. “If petitioners are correct, there is no limit to this Court’s jurisdiction to hear and decide issues of state law, particularly issues touching sensitive state interbranch political questions.”

Last July, the Montana Supreme Court ruled that the Legislature overstepped its authority when it subpoenaed judicial branch records without an identified legislative purpose. The subpoenas targeted emails from McLaughlin, and later the justices themselves, over polling she facilitated for the Montana Judges Association on pending legislation.

Republicans believed the polling showed judges’ prejudice against legislation they might later be asked to rule on. Democrats characterized the dispute, which included formation of the Legislature’s Special Select Committee on Judicial Accountability and Transparency, as a political effort to undermine the independence of the court which would decide the constitutionality of a host of new GOP-backed laws.

Legislators subpoenaed the Montana Department of Administration rather than the judicial branch for all of McLaughlin’s emails after she stated that some had been deleted. In a rare Sunday ruling, the state supreme court temporarily quashed the subpoena, which drew a rebuke from the attorney general’s office saying the subpoenas were valid and it would not recognize the court’s order. The Department of Administration complied with the court’s directive and stopped providing records.

In filings with both the state and federal supreme courts, McLaughlin has said the records that were released posed legal concerns because they were not screened for confidential information such as medical or youth court records.

Subsequent subpoenas targeted the justices’ records, although justices said they had not participated in the poll, as well as computers and hard drives from the judicial branch. Those subpoenas were eventually withdrawn and the Legislature asked that the justices recuse themselves from the case.

Despite the recusal requests and withdrawing of the subpoenas, in a July opinion the Montana Supreme Court unanimously ruled against the Legislature, finding that lawmakers had overstepped and that the subpoenas were overbroad.

In a blistering concurring opinion, Justice Dirk Sandefur accused Republicans of an attempted power grab designed to undermine the judicial branch.

In December, the Legislature appealed the case, asking the U.S. Supreme Court to find that Montana’s Supreme Court justices should have recused themselves. Legislators alleged that the justices acted as judges in their own case and the case of their employee, violating lawmakers’ due process rights.

The position was supported in a friend of the court brief filed by Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte.

But attorneys for McLaughlin argue that withdrawing of the justices’ subpoenas negates the argument that they were parties to the case.

“The Legislature’s central argument — that the Montana Supreme Court judged its own case — hinges on the claim that ‘the Justices quashed all the subpoenas — including those issued to them,'” the filing argues. “The claim is incorrect. The Montana Supreme Court quashed only the subpoenas directed to or seeking McLaughlin’s judicial branch records, not those directed to the Justices themselves.”

The filing further contends that the subpoenas directed at the justices were intended to create a conflict.

“It is apparent the subpoenas issued to the justices were to lay the groundwork for the later disqualification motion,” the filing states. “The subpoenas to the Justices sought information McLaughlin would have had anyway.”

McLaughlin’s attorneys contend that while the matter is one of state law, Montana’s justice’s followed precedent established by U.S. Supreme Court case law. They also argue that due process under the 14th Amendment is reserved for individuals, not political subdivisions such as the Legislature.

“In the final analysis, the Legislature’s Petition is heavy on rhetoric but light on factual and legal support,” the filing states.

The U.S. Supreme Court only hears about 100-150 of the average of 7,000 cases it is asked to review annually, according to filing statistics.

Tom Kuglin is the deputy editor for the Lee Newspapers State Bureau. His coverage focuses on outdoors, recreation and natural resources.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.