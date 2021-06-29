Montana SupCo, skeptical of Legislature, says subpoena issue isn't moot

"The history of this litigation has given us reason to be skeptical of the representations by the Legislature and its counsel in this matter," the order states, referencing the Montana Attorney General's Office as the Legislature's counsel. "… Here, the Legislature has failed to to bear its 'heavy burden' of persuading this court that it will not simply reissue the same subpoena to McLaughlin should it be dissatisfied with the results of its efforts to obtain the sought-after materials without litigation."

A spokesperson for the Attorney General's Office said in an email Tuesday the ruling "defied common sense."

"It’s striking that the Supreme Court is escalating the situation while the Legislature continues to seek negotiation for the release of public records," the spokesperson said. "There is no reality in which the Supreme Court justices can reasonably claim to be impartial and unbiased judges in a case involving their own employee and communications — it simply defies common sense."