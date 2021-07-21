Montana SupCo denies former Dem lawmakers' request to block judicial pick

Tom Winter and Barbara Bessette requested the high court take their case after a district court judge denied their motion for a restraining order blocking Gov. Greg Gianforte, a Republican, from exercising his new, expanded power to appoint a new judge in Cascade County. Winter and Bessette are challenging Senate Bill 140, the legislation that gave Gianforte the broader appointment power, in Lewis and Clark County District Court on separation of powers arguments. The Supreme Court already upheld the law, challenged in that case under different arguments, in June.