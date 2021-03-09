Montana sues to stall immigration policy shift

Montana joined Arizona in suing the U.S. Department of Homeland Security on Monday to stall a shift in immigration policy from the Biden administration, a provision in an agreement the state quietly signed with the department in January under the Trump administration.

The lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court in Arizona, alleges DHS violated an agreement signed with states before Biden took office Jan. 20. Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen and Gov. Greg Gianforte, both Republicans, signed the agreement Jan. 11 and Jan. 12, respectively. Gianforte and Knudsen were sworn in Jan. 4.