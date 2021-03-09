Montana sues to stall immigration policy shift

Montana joined Arizona in suing the U.S. Department of Homeland Security on Monday to stall a shift in immigration policy from the Biden administration, a provision in an agreement the state quietly signed with the department in January under the Trump administration.
The lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court in Arizona, alleges DHS violated an agreement signed with states before Biden took office Jan. 20. Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen and Gov. Greg Gianforte, both Republicans, signed the agreement Jan. 11 and Jan. 12, respectively. Gianforte and Knudsen were sworn in Jan. 4.
The agreement bound Montana officials to provide information and assistance to help DHS "perform its border security, legal immigration, immigration enforcement and national security missions," including immigration detainers. In exchange, DHS agreed to give Montana a 180-day written notice of any changes in policy that could "negatively impact" the state, which DHS says in the agreement could suffer through law enforcement, housing, medical, education, employment, commerce and health care needs if immigration policies are relaxed.
In 2020 the Montana Supreme Court ruled in a 7-0 decision that Montana officials had no authority to honor federal immigration detainers. Lawmakers have proposed legislation in recent weeks to require law enforcement officials to honor those detainers.
The governor's office said Tuesday morning it would respond to an email seeking comment. The Attorney General's Office did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.
This story will be updated.