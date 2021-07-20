Montana state senator invoked AG during traffic stop

According to court documents, the trooper was unsure of the arrest exemption as it applied to Ellsworth the night of his traffic stop, so she was printing out a warning for speeding when she saw Ellsworth get out of his vehicle. The trooper told Ellsworth twice he needed to go back to his car.

"You need to release me," Ellsworth said, according to charging documents.

After some additional back-and-forth in which the trooper told Ellsworth no fewer than four times to return to his vehicle, Ellsworth said, "If you want me to call the Attorney General —"

"Go ahead and call him," the trooper said, according to a transcript of the conversation in the charging document. "Back to your car now."

"I would be happy to," Ellsworth volleyed. "I suggest you call your boss."

"Go back to your car now," the trooper said, for the eighth time during the exchange.

Ellsworth declined to comment directly when reached by text on Tuesday.

A spokesperson for the Senate Republicans said in an emailed statement Tuesday that Ellsworth tried to apologize for his unprofessional conduct the day after the incident.