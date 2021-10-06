Montana State Prison reports 2 suicides in September

The Montana Department of Corrections on Wednesday reported two inmates died by suicide in separate incidents late last month.

In a press release, the department said correctional officers found Edward A. Bailey, 40, unresponsive in his cell on Sept. 20. Jeremy B. Cramer, 47, was also found unresponsive in his cell on Sept. 28.

Both inmates were pronounced dead by the prison physician, the department said.

"Suicides are always difficult for everyone involved, and the department extends its condolences to the families of these individuals," Montana Department of Corrections Director Brian Gootkin said in the press release.

The department said it consistently provides behavioral health support to inmates, with full-time dedicated behavioral health team on site at the 1,600-bed prison outside of Deer Lodge.