Montana State Parks sees small dip in visitation, still 2nd highest year on record

Montana State Parks saw visitation dip last year amid a summer of wildfire smoke, but numbers still remained high with several parks setting individual records.

Montana’s 55 state parks saw a little less than 3.4 million visitors in 2021. That is a dip of 1.3% from 2020, in which parks set a record for visitors. That uptick came in part due to a pandemic-related surge in outdoor recreation. Still, last year’s numbers were 28% higher than 2019, and 79% above the nearly 1.9 million visitors from 10 years ago.

Visitation was on another record-setting pace through July, and then wildfire smoke and drought dominated the end of summer and fall. That early surge helped 11 state parks see more than 100,000 visitors compared to eight from the record year of 2020.

The most-visited state park in 2021 was Giant Springs State Park along the Missouri River near Great Falls. Giant Springs recorded nearly 415,000 visitors, an 8% jump, passing the collection of state parks on Flathead Lake that was the highest in 2020.

Giant Springs manager Alex Sholes said the park is currently working with the University of Montana to better determine the residency of visitors. The park is a popular spot for locals while also drawing tourists to view the springs and walk along the river. Giant Springs also tends to host a share of visitors that come to the nearby Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center.

“The park is heavily visited by Great Falls folks, but in summer we have about an equal draw,” for tourists, Sholes said. “The big thing for that is we’re kind of a mid-point between Glacier and Yellowstone [national parks].”

Several state parks located along the shores of Flathead Lake saw a dip of 28% from 2020 but still saw the second highest visitation in the state at nearly 340,000 visitors. A wildfire late last summer temporarily shuttered two parks on the lake’s south end and smoke was prevalent for much of the summer.

Like Giant Springs, many of the other parks topping the 2021 list are located close to urban areas.

Cooney State Park, located about an hour from Billings, was third on the list. It saw a visitation dip by nearly 97,000 from 2020, a year where visitation doubled from 2019.

Spring Meadow Lake State Park on the western edge of Helena moved up a spot into fourth place last year with about 254,000 visitors. That’s a 43% jump over 2020, which was already an increase of 32% from 2019.

Rounding out the top five was Lake Elmo State Park near Billings. The nearly 213,000 visitors in 2021 was a dip of 19,000 from 2020, but also well above 2019 numbers.

Other state parks seeing big years included Lewis & Clark Caverns State Park with about 146,000 visitors, rebounding a whopping 259% over 2020 when cave tours were closed. Makoshika State Park near Glendive saw more than 150,000 visitors for a 17% increase over 2020.

Parks and Recreation Division Administrator Hope Stockwell noted that increasing trends in visitation are something managers must grapple with as more use means a greater impact to sites.

“It’s important to say that it’s not just state parks, our fishing access sites and wildlife management areas, although we don’t keep track of them in the same way, but anecdotally have also seen increased use,” she said. “We take our stewardship responsibility very seriously … and we’re definitely keeping an eye on those impacts. We may tweak management because we want to continue to provide awesome experiences balanced with the health of the resource.”

For example, FWP may look at designating campsites at wildlife management areas to cope with increasing visitation, she said.

Stockwell was hired by Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks last year to lead the new Parks and Recreation Division — the product of an agency reorganization that includes consolidating maintenance responsibilities. She says the public will likely not notice a difference in the field as the department continues its “reshuffling behind the scenes,” with a goal of providing more maintenance coverage for all FWP sites.

Tom Kuglin is the deputy editor for the Lee Newspapers State Bureau. His coverage focuses on outdoors, recreation and natural resources.

