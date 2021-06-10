Montana State Hospital nurses get a 17% pay jump

The state health department is hiking entry-level nurse wages by 17% as a possible antidote to recruitment and retention woes at the Montana State Hospital.

The wage increase sets in immediately at the Warm Springs facility for adults with severe mental illness, the Montana Nurses Association and MNA Local #7 said Thursday. The increase moves wages up from $32 to $37.65. Nurses with two or more years of experience will now make $38.70.

Vicky Byrd, chief executive officer of the Montana Nurses Association, which represents the nurses at the state hospital, applauded the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services for the bump to remedy the chronic workforce shortage at the state hospital.

A spokesman for the state health department said Thursday the State Hospital has 36 non-management openings for registered nurses. The agency's website states the hospital is currently serving 130 patients in its main facility and another 44 in its forensic mental health unit.

"They have a seemingly insurmountable vacancy rate," Byrd said in a phone interview Thursday. "Mental illness is really difficult work. It's not for everyone, so we really praise the nurses who have stuck it out and stayed there."