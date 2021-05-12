Montana State Fund reduces rates, offers dividend

Montana’s largest workers’ compensation provider announced a rate reduction and $20 million dividend for policy holders Wednesday.

Montana State Fund, a quasi-public-private program, announced its 22,000 policy holders will receive a portion of the $20 million dividend with the average payment around $900, although will range from $18 to more than $325,000, according to a news release.

MSF also announced a 10% average rate reduction for policy holders.

In a statement, MSF President and CEO Laurence Hubbard said that last fall, the company’s board of directors opted for a “conservative” dividend of $20 million due to uncertainty around the coronavirus pandemic. Plans called for that dividend to be revisited at the spring board meeting.

"I am excited to announce that the board has declared an additional $20 million dividend payable to policyholders by the end of May,” he said. “It is our hope that these funds are able to help Montana employers continue to weather the storm of COVID-19."

About a year ago MSF began offering grants to policy holders for personal protective equipment. That included about 2,000 eligible entities, including firefighters, EMT’s, law enforcement, grocery and drug stores and health care workers.