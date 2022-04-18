Montana State Fund hires new leader

The Montana State Fund has hired Holly O’Dell, a vice president and general counsel with Oregon’s version of the workers' compensation organization, to be the insurer’s new president and chief executive officer.

O’Dell will start in June and will overlap with outgoing president and CEO Laurence Hubbard, who will retire at the end of July following 33 years with Montana State Fund.

“I’m excited to be taking my learning here and serving in this new role and serving on behalf of the employers and workers and citizens of Montana,” O’Dell said in a recent interview. “I’m coming into a good place."

Montana State Fund is a nonprofit quasi-public workers' compensation organization. The fund used a national firm and independent human resources consultant to select O’Dell from more than 100 candidates in a nationwide search. O'Dell will be the first woman to run the new fund, though the so-called "Old Fund" that predated it did have a female leader.

Before accepting the job in Montana, O’Dell spent 17 years at Oregon’s State Accident Insurance Fund, rising through the ranks from a legal intern after she left a career in the nursing and health care field to attend law school. O'Dell was a trial attorney, an appellate attorney, a managing attorney and then became vice president of strategic and legal services and general counsel. The Oregon fund is a sister state fund to Montana’s.

“I am passionate about the mission, protecting employers and protecting injured workers and the State Fund has this unique role that no one else serves as being able to do that well,” O’Dell said. “We’re driving prosperity for the citizens of the state.”

Oregon’s state fund is about three times the size of Montana’s. O’Dell said getting to use her professional background with a mix of health care, legal and business experience at an organization with a similar mission to Oregon’s is what drew her to Montana, along with the opportunity to work with the team at Montana State Fund.

“It’s meaningful work that I happen to be very well-experienced in doing,” O’Dell said. “And of course there’s Montana. I got to come out a few times … and the people are incredible.”

One of the things O’Dell said she wants to focus on is continuing the State Fund’s efforts to increase awareness about safety in the workplace.

“We all want each of our colleagues to go home safe every night and I can tell that everyone met is interested and focused on the health and wellness of Montana,” O’Dell said

Over her career, O'Dell has had a variety of experiences that uniquely help her understand all the aspects of a workplace like Montana State Fund. After earning her first degree in nursing from Oregon Health Sciences University, O’Dell worked with women in prenatal and family planning services at a county health department

“We had no medical doctors, so we were leading the care of these women and I loved the education piece, I loved the policy pieces about how to build a health care system that can deliver strong outcomes,” O’Dell said. “And I learned I needed to continue to grow and continue to learn just to be a better-contributing member of my community.”

So O’Dell went to Lewis and Clark College School of Law at night and after graduation used her skills as a lawyer with Oregon’s version of the State Fund. That opened her eyes to more of the business world, which intrigued her to the point she went back to school again, this time at Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania to earn an MBA, while still working full time.

O’Dell said she made the move from nursing to law school and then business because, “for me, it’s because I value contribution and I personally need to be adding value to my highest and best ability, and I do that by learning and growing and gaining the skills that I need to contribute.”

“It seemed like a natural fit. It’s weird on paper, but it’s given me a whole lot of experience to lean on,” O’Dell said.

During the pandemic, O'Dell got a chance to dust off her nursing skills.

After learning that Baker City, Oregon, needed nurses, O'Dell traveled the six hours to the small community from the capital of Salem and spent time working on the medical surgical unit, according to an email bulletin from the State Emergency Registry of Volunteers in Oregon.

It'd been more than 20 years since she was last on a surgical unit, according to the bulletin, and O'Dell worked night shifts at the hospital while continuing in her day job.

"Holly’s skills were badly needed as there were so many critically ill COVID patients, in addition to regular hospital patients," according to the bulletin.

“It was hard to do, but I felt it was the right time and I was really needed,” the bulletin quoted O'Dell as saying.

O'Dell is making the move to Montana with her youngest daughter, who is in high school. She also has three older daughters, who became part of her family when a longtime friend passed away from cancer in 2016.

