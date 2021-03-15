Montana starts deciding how to spend billions in COVID-19 aid

State Superintendent of Public Instruction Elsie Arntzen told the committee she anticipates more than $400 million in federal relief funding for schools. Roughly $25 million will go to homeschooling, Arntzen said, a population that has nearly doubled in the last year with some expected correlation to the pandemic. Roughly 90% of the $400 million will be allocated directly to school districts to be used as they see fit, said chief financial officer Ken Bailey.

A committee dealing with the state Department of Public Health and Human Services, as well as the Corrections and Commerce departments, also held its initial meeting Monday, planning for a long week ahead.

In the absence of clear rules on how to spend the money, Jones and Kurt Alme, Gianforte's budget director, made clear their overall priorities.

Jones encouraged legislators to find ways to offset spending in the state's budget and shift infrastructure projects to be paid for with the federal money. He also told lawmakers to look at things that will have long-term benefits for the state but urged caution against creating long-term programs that would need money after the federal aid expires.

"If we stand up new programs and bring them into existence, then we're going to have to speak to how in the world we're going to fund these new programs," Jones said.