Montana sheriffs make case to repeal penalties for not enforcing health orders

"This bill is about them fostering a good relationship and being able to work well together without a piano hanging over someone’s head," said Brian Thompson, a lobbyist for the Montana Sheriffs and Peace Officers Association.

Cascade County Sheriff Jesse Slaughter told the committee his office is taking the pandemic seriously. Slaughter said, from his seat on Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte's COVID-19 task force, he has heard the plight from doctors, public health officials and education workers about how they've had to battle the virus and its havoc for months now.

Slaughter was in the middle of a tense situation in August after an outbreak occurred at the Cascade County jail. Slaughter had called the statewide mask mandate "highly debatable" in a statement after a juror had been sent to jail for not wearing a mask in court. On Wednesday, Slaughter said he and the Cascade County Health Department have been able to work through differences in the name of public safety through the pandemic, and the striking overhanging threat of removal from office would help continue that relationship.