Over 12 hours of intense debate, Montana's U.S. senators split along party lines in their votes on the rules that will govern the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump in the U.S. Senate.
Through 11 total votes that saw attempts by Democrats, who are the minority in the Senate, to force the testimony of Trump administration officials and subpoena documents from the White House, Republican U.S. Sen. Steve Daines voted along with all other Republicans in the Senate to block those efforts.
“I voted to ensure we have a fair impeachment trial of President Trump in the U.S. Senate, one that respects due process, allows arguments from both sides, and gives President Trump the opportunity to defend himself,” Daines said in a statement Wednesday morning.
The final rules resolution did include two key changes made by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Republican from Kentucky, before the resolution's introduction. After pressure from moderate Republicans, McConnell allowed each side 24 hours over three days instead of two to argue their case and the automatic inclusion of House evidence into the record.
A main sticking point between Democrats and Republicans is if witnesses will be called and when a decision on that would be made. Democrats wanted the matter settled at the start of the trial and had hoped enough moderate Republicans would side with them, but McConnell held his caucus together. The question about witnesses will not be dealt with until the second phase of the trial, likely next week.
Montana's senior U.S. Sen. Jon Tester, a Democrat, said in a statement Wednesday he would like to see witnesses called, including former national security adviser John Bolton and acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney.
“We took an oath as jurors to carry out a fair and just trial. Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, joined by all of my Republican colleagues, yesterday denied every attempt to do that by blocking testimony from witnesses with firsthand knowledge of the president’s alleged offenses," Tester said. "As the Senate continues to debate the articles of impeachment, I hope my Republican colleagues join me in ensuring the American public hears from witnesses with firsthand knowledge and access to relevant documents.”
A spokesperson for Daines said Wednesday the handling of witnesses follows what happened in the 1999 impeachment trial of former Democratic President Bill Clinton, which McConnell had said he wanted to model his rules on. U.S. Rep. Adam Schiff, a California Democrat and lead impeachment manager, has pointed out in Clinton's case key witnesses had already testified in the House, while in Trump's impeachment some like Bolton and Mulvaney were blocked from doing so by the president.
Daines, who is seeking re-election to his second term this year, appeared on CSPAN2 Wednesday morning before the start of the second day of the trial, where Democratic House managers began to present their case. Daines cited arguments the Trump administration and its lawyers have made against impeachment, including saying the impeachment articles are constitutionally invalid because they do not allege a crime.
"What's unique about this impeachment trial versus the other two? The other two both had crimes alleged in the impeachment articles; President Trump's does not," Daines said.
The argument Trump's lawyers are making is disputed by some constitutional scholars, who say that claims of criminal conduct are not needed for impeachment.
A Daines spokesperson said Wednesday, however, that "to remove a president from office, when it’s the first time in history a crime wasn’t included in any articles, and where there is a questionable, uncertain fact trail, is an abuse of power of the U.S. Senate."
Daines also said that the process was partisan and an attempt to reverse the outcome of the 2016 election as the 2020 vote looms. Daines has aggressively tied himself to Trump, both backing and defending the president over the last three years. While Tester won his 2018 re-election by his widest margin to date, Daines' seat is generally seen as safe territory for the GOP to keep this year.
"This is done in an election year, which really begs a fundamental question as well, which is 'Should the U.S. Senate decide the 2020 election and overturn the 2016 election by removing this president from office?'" Daines asked about the impeachment trial Wednesday. "I put the trust in the vote of this country. They should have that say, not the U.S. Senate."
