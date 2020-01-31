Montana senators split in vote on witnesses

In December, Trump was impeached by the House on charges he abused power and obstructed Congress as he tried to pressure Ukraine to investigate Democratic rival Joe Biden, and then blocked the congressional probe of his actions.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-523-2272 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

U.S. Sen. Daines has opposed impeachment from the start of the process and on Friday said he believes the Senate process has been fair.

“The Senate had a very thorough process, which included over 60 hours of trial, equal time for both sides to present their case, over 180 questions from senators, 13 witnesses, 192 witness videos and over 28,000 pages of testimony," Daines said in a statement. "This is the most partisan impeachment in our nation’s history. There are no crimes alleged and no impeachable offenses. More witnesses won’t change that."

The discrepancy between Tester saying the Senate will not hear from witnesses and Daines saying the Senate heard from witnesses comes from whom senators consider witnesses.