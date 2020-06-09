Montana senators push for LWCF, national parks' funding bill

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Montana’s two U.S. Senators were among lawmakers who took to the floor of the U.S. Capitol Tuesday to urge passage of a bill to fully and permanently fund the Land and Water Conservation Fund and to partially fund maintenance backlogs at national parks and other federal lands.

On Monday the Senate voted 80-17 to proceed with consideration of the Great American Outdoors Act. The bill, which has 59 co-sponsors, would fund LWCF at $900 million annually and remove it from the annual appropriation debate which has consistently seen if fund far below that number since enacted in the 1960s. The bill also generates roughly $9.5 billion to finance backlogged maintenance on federal lands, including more than $6 billion toward the more than $12 billion backlog at national parks.

“The Great American Outdoors Act isn’t just about tomorrow, next week or even next year. This is a bipartisan bill about the future of our children and grandchildren, about legacy, about their ability to access our great outdoors and our public lands,” said Republican Sen. Steve Daines.