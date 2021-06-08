Montana senator hopes Wyoming nuclear deal sparks interest in idea

The Montana state senator who shepherded a resolution in the 2021 Legislature to study the possibility of small modular nuclear reactors for Montana said Tuesday he was heartened by the news of Wyoming teaming with Bill Gates to build a new type of nuclear power plant.

Sen. Terry Gauthier, R-Helena, said the move by Wyoming officials could be of great benefit for his Senate Resolution 3, saying he hoped it would motivate Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte to advocate for the idea.

The resolution is for a legislative committee to review the idea over the interim. The Energy and Telecommunications Interim Committee, made up of four senators and six representatives, is expected to discuss it at its July meeting, Gauthier said.

He has said the small modular nuclear reactors will fit into the footprint of the coal-fueled Colstrip Power Plant and the turbines can be fitted with the new reactors.

Wyoming announced June 2 the state will house the first Natrium reactor in a partnership with Gates’ TerraPower company, the U.S. Department of Energy and PacifiCorp. The reactor would be built within one of four retiring coal power plants, signaling a greener energy future for a Wyoming economy that has long relied on fossil fuels, Victoria Eavis of The Casper Star-Tribune reported.