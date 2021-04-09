Montana Senate votes unanimously to override Gianforte's 1st veto

The Senate voted unanimously Friday to override the first veto issued by Gov. Greg Gianforte, increasing the likelihood that a measure giving the Legislature more power over the rulemaking process will become law.
Gianforte on Thursday vetoed Senate Bill 227, the Republican governor’s first such move since taking office in January. The governor's second veto was issued Friday.
A veto override would also require at least a two-thirds vote in the House, which passed the bill overwhelmingly last month, 96-4. The lower chamber made no attempt to override the veto on Friday.
Sponsored by Sen. Steve Fitzpatrick, R-Great Falls, the measure would allow administrative rules to be repealed if both chambers pass a resolution to do so during the session after the rule was enacted. It doesn’t provide for repealing rules during the legislative interim, although other measures working their way through the Legislature aim to do so.
Lt. Gov. Kristin Juras, representing the governor’s office, was the only person to testify in opposition to the bill when it came before the House State Administration Committee on March 12. She argued that the bill runs contrary to the separation of powers between state government branches.
“An agency may not make rules unless you’ve given them that power,” Juras told the committee during the March 12 hearing. “However, once you pass legislation, and in your legislation you enable the executive branch to write rules to implement that, you have now transferred the power to implement and execute to the executive branch.”
Fitzpatrick and other Republicans have pointed to instances of rulemaking that happened under the previous administration of Gov. Steve Bullock, a Democrat, which they believed undermined the Legislature’s authority.
“No one doubts that the executive branch has the ability to promulgate a rule, and that isn’t going to be disrupted by this,” said Rep. Bill Mercer, a Billings Republican who carried the bill in the House. “The question is, if it’s done after we adjourn and it’s clearly inconsistent with what we think makes sense, are we powerless to effect change?”
SB 227 is among a number of other measures aimed at shoring up the Legislature's power over the executive. Another proposal from Fitzpatrick, Senate Bill 82, gives the majority party a tiebreaking vote if interim committees deadlock on a vote to reject an administrative rule. Those committees are made up of an even split of Democrats and Republicans. Gianforte signed that bill into law last week.
On Friday the new governor announced his second veto, of House Bill 97 from Rep. Wendy McKamey, R-Ulm. The bill would have had of the Commissioner of Political Practices adjudicate ethics violations of boards and commissions. Gianforte argued in his veto letter that COPP does not have that authority, nor is it needed.