Montana Senate votes unanimously to override Gianforte's 1st veto

“An agency may not make rules unless you’ve given them that power,” Juras told the committee during the March 12 hearing. “However, once you pass legislation, and in your legislation you enable the executive branch to write rules to implement that, you have now transferred the power to implement and execute to the executive branch.”

Fitzpatrick and other Republicans have pointed to instances of rulemaking that happened under the previous administration of Gov. Steve Bullock, a Democrat, which they believed undermined the Legislature’s authority.

“No one doubts that the executive branch has the ability to promulgate a rule, and that isn’t going to be disrupted by this,” said Rep. Bill Mercer, a Billings Republican who carried the bill in the House. “The question is, if it’s done after we adjourn and it’s clearly inconsistent with what we think makes sense, are we powerless to effect change?”