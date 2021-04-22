Montana Senate votes down committee report on easement bill

HB 354 has seen two major amendments since it passed the Senate last month. The first came in the House, but after the Senate voted unanimously against concurring with that amendment, the bill went to a bicameral free conference committee. There, four Republicans and two Democrats took up the bill again, with Republicans voting over Democrats to amend the bill a second time. That vote advanced a committee report, meaning the chambers again took up the bill.

As amended in the committee report, the bill adds definitions of a prescriptive easement and a public access prescriptive easement into law. It further retains language that restricts government or private entities from expanding prescriptive easement access beyond its original usage. It states that if a government agency posts signage for more than five years indicating land beyond the sign is private property, a prescriptive easement may not be asserted.

The bill also seeks to discourage nonprofit groups from pursuing prescriptive easements through litigation. The first provision states that eminent domain is preferred rather than “confiscation of private property rights in the name of the public by surrogates and nonprofits.” It further states that attorney fees cannot be granted for successfully litigating a prescriptive easement.