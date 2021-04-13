Montana Senate tables bill tightening eligibility verification on assistance programs

Legislation that would have required the state health department check a significantly more broad network of data when qualifying people for public assistance programs and ended continuous eligibility for Medicaid expansion in the state was voted down in a House committee Monday evening.
Senate Bill 100 from Sen. Cary Smith, R-Billings, had been advancing along party-line votes with GOP support and Democratic opposition. It was tabled in the House Human Services Committee on Monday evening by a 12-7 vote, with five Republicans on the committee joining all Democrats to oppose the bill.
Emails between the bill sponsor, drafter and other parties showed involvement from the Foundation for Government Accountability, a think tank that has worked on similar proposals in other states, as well as Charlie Brereton, the health care policy adviser for Gov. Greg Gianforte; and the director of the state health department.
During his campaign for governor, Gianforte, a Republican, said while he supported continuing the state's Medicaid expansion program, he wanted to see tighter checks to make sure those on the program were actually qualified.
Smith had argued the bill was meant to counter fraud in state-administered programs including Medicaid, Medicaid expansion, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, the Children’s Health Insurance Program and the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families Program.
It would have required the state health department to verify eligibility against databases including other state's wage information, arrest and incarceration details, immigration status, public housing assistance payments, databases of substantial lottery winnings and more. Checks would be done at least every six months.
Opponents argued the bill would cause people to wrongly lose coverage. A fiscal note for the most recent version of the bill estimated 277 children would lose coverage, as well as 252 adults on standard Medicaid and 1,308 on Medicaid expansion.
However, an April 7 report from the George Washington University's Department of Health Policy and Management claimed that note was flawed. Comparing the changes to other states, the report estimated about 22,000 people would lose Medicaid and Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP) coverage under the bill every year.
About 97,900 Montana adults, or 9.3% of the state's population, are covered under Medicaid expansion. About 51,300 adults and 102,000 children are covered by traditional Medicaid, in addition to nearly 21,300 covered by CHIP.
The bill would have ended continuous eligibility to the state's Medicaid expansion program. That provision means people who are qualified for the system remain qualified for a year. It was put into place to prevent what's called churn, or when people move from being qualified to not and then back to qualified. That happens because of fluctuation in pay from things like overtime hours or seasonal work or change in household composition from moving.
Because the federal government assumes some cost savings from not more frequently checking eligibility and not having that churn, it gives states with continuous eligibility a lower federal match, paying 89% of the program costs instead of 90%.
The state budget, which is also advancing through this legislative session, includes the assumption the state would end continuous eligibility through a bill like SB 100. That's reflected in a $10.7 million drop in general fund spending.
Another bill from Rep. Jane Gillette, R-Bozeman, would have also ended continuous eligibility and made significant changes to assistance programs, including not covering children under the Children's Health Insurance Program if parents were offered what was called "affordable" insurance through their jobs. Affordable was defined as the employer covering 80% or more of the premium costs, but did not account for a family's income.
That bill, House Bill 676, was voted down the day after it was heard by the same committee that defeated SB 100. Gillette voted against tabling Smith's bill Monday.
Smith could attempt to revive his bill. Someone in the House committee could bring a motion to revive the bill, or a representative could attempt to bring the bill to the House floor.