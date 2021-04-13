Montana Senate tables bill tightening eligibility verification on assistance programs

During his campaign for governor, Gianforte, a Republican, said while he supported continuing the state's Medicaid expansion program, he wanted to see tighter checks to make sure those on the program were actually qualified.

Smith had argued the bill was meant to counter fraud in state-administered programs including Medicaid, Medicaid expansion, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, the Children’s Health Insurance Program and the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families Program.

It would have required the state health department to verify eligibility against databases including other state's wage information, arrest and incarceration details, immigration status, public housing assistance payments, databases of substantial lottery winnings and more. Checks would be done at least every six months.

Opponents argued the bill would cause people to wrongly lose coverage. A fiscal note for the most recent version of the bill estimated 277 children would lose coverage, as well as 252 adults on standard Medicaid and 1,308 on Medicaid expansion.