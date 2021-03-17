Montana Senate schedules hearing for DPHHS director nomination

While the confirmation of the new director for the Department of Public Health and Human Services cleared a committee vote a month ago, debate on the appointment of Adam Meier to lead the state's largest agency wasn't scheduled until Wednesday afternoon.
Meier is one of the few remaining appointees who has yet to be confirmed by the state Senate. His nomination was advanced by the Senate Public Health, Welfare and Safety Committee on Feb. 17.
In a press call Monday, Senate President Mark Blasdel, R-Kalispell, said he hoped to schedule Meier's vote by the end of the week, but that there wasn't a set timeline.
"We just want to make sure that all our members have a chance to meet with him that would like to have a personal conversation with him," Blasdel said. " ... We want to make sure that every member that wanted to have a meeting with him and discuss with him, no different than you'd see on Capitol Hill, gets that opportunity."
Directors for the departments of Environmental Quality; Agriculture; Labor and Industry; Transportation; Revenue; Corrections; Natural Resources and Conservation; Fish, Wildlife & Parks; and Commerce all cleared the Senate by February. The nominees to head the state Department of Administration and to be adjutant general of the Department of Military Affairs are also still pending.
Senate Minority Leader Jill Cohenour, D-East Helena, said Tuesday that Meier is a "pretty controversial nominee." His nomination cleared committee with support from Republicans and opposition from Democrats.
"He's making some consequential decisions for the state's largest agency," Cohenour said. " .. We've also learned a lot about his concerning past and his ability to respond to emergencies."
Cohenour raised issues about what she called Meier's "failed" response to a hepatitis A outbreak in Kentucky, where he was secretary of the Cabinet for Health and Family Services.
The minority leader said earlier in the week she'd like to see a vote on Meier as soon as possible.
"We're ready to do that," Cohenour said of Senate Democrats. "It's interesting that it's taken that long on the process. ... He's come out of committee, he should be out on the floor and we're waiting on that."
On Wednesday, Gianforte's office issued a statement saying he was anticipating Meier's hearing.