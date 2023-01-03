Montana Senate honors late Sen. Mark Sweeney

At one point breaking into a rendition of “Danny Boy,” Montana’s state Senate on Tuesday honored the late Sen. Mark Sweeney, a Philipsburg Democrat who died in office last year after a lengthy career in public service.

Before leading the chamber in the traditional Irish ballad, Sen. Shannon O’Brien, of Missoula, recalled how her colleague belted out an a cappella version of that country’s national anthem on St. Patrick’s Day last session.

“Which is how he operated, with a song in his heart always,” O’Brien said. “He saw the good in everyone and he had music in his soul. And that was his wisdom.”

Born in Butte, Sweeney also lived in Miles City, Libby, Anaconda and Philipsburg before his unexpected death at age 62 last year. At the time, he was running for Montana’s new eastern congressional district. He previously served as a county commissioner, state House representative and senator.

Senate Minority Leader Pat Flowers introduced more than a dozen family members and friends of Sweeney who watched Tuesday’s floor session from the gallery. Sen. Ryan Lynch, of Butte, said he remembered being a kid on a school field trip when he met Sweeney, then working for Fish, Wildlife and Parks at a fish hatchery in Anaconda.

“Mark served the public every day and inspired countless future fishermen, fisherwomen and sportsmen in this state, and that’s how Mark treated every relationship,” Lynch said. “… Mark was a public servant at heart and a friend to all he met along the way.”