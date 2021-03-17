Montana Senate hears bills targeted at trans athletes, minors

"We will be facing litigation not just from private parties, but also from the federal government," said Laurel Hesse with the ACLU of Montana.

SK Rossi, lobbying on behalf of the cities of Bozeman and Missoula, said the bill would send the message that Montana is not a welcoming place, harming businesses, universities and more.

"It negatively impacts the fabric of our communities," Rossi said.

Rossi also questioned the focus on winning in sports, not participation.

"I competed at all levels, from the age of 4 to college competitively, and still have never heard that the point is to win. I heard the point was to build community, to have friends, to have a sense of ... sportsmanship and to learn to operate as a community, as a team, and I think that's how it should be," Rossi said.

Zooey Zephyr, a transgender woman who competed as a wrestler, said participating in sports was a big part of becoming the adult she is today.