Montana Senate hasn't yet scheduled hearing for DPHHS director nomination

Directors for the departments of Environmental Quality; Agriculture; Labor and Industry; Transportation; Revenue; Corrections; Natural Resources and Conservation; Fish, Wildlife & Parks; and Commerce all cleared the Senate by February. The nominees to head the state Department of Administration and to be adjutant general of the Department of Military Affairs are also still pending.

Senate Minority Leader Jill Cohenour, D-East Helena, said Tuesday that Meier is a "pretty controversial nominee." His nomination cleared committee with support from Republicans and opposition from Democrats.

"He's making some consequential decisions for the state's largest agency," Cohenour said. " .. We've also learned a lot about his concerning past and his ability to respond to emergencies."

Cohenour raised issues about what she called Meier's "failed" response to a hepatitis A outbreak in Kentucky, where he was secretary of the Cabinet for Health and Family Services.

The minority leader said she'd like to see a vote on Meier as soon as possible.

"We're ready to do that," Cohenour said of Senate Democrats. "It's interesting that it's taken that long on the process. ... He's come out of committee, he should be out on the floor and we're waiting on that."