Montana Senate gives initial OK to more verification checks on assistance programs

"The bill does not create new requirements for somebody to be on one of these programs," Smith said. "It does not make an attempt to get rid of people on the program unless they do not qualify for the program."

A fiscal note estimated 50 cases of suspected welfare fraud would be referred to the Department of Justice each year, which is how those occurrences are handled now. The bill would review eligibility every six months, essentially ending the state's continuous eligibly provisions for some programs.

Sen. Jenn Gross, a Billings Democrat, said the bill increase bureaucratic red tape and grows government by adding another program that the health department would have to implement.

"For what? To spend more taxpayer money to look for a handful of suspected cases of fraud?" Gross asked.

The bill was referred Tuesday to the Senate Finance and Claims Committee, where it's set for a hearing Thursday.

