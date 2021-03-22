Montana Senate gives initial nod to state employee pay plan

Other Republicans went further in their criticism, accusing some public employees of poor work habits without the accountability of being in the office.

HB 13 saw several supporters in the House as well, with Rep. Moffie Funk, D-Helena, applauding state workers who persevered during the pandemic to keep the state operating.

Rep. Llew Jones, R-Conrad, also spoke in favor, saying public employees would be asked to do more with less due to expected reductions in workforce via vacancy savings, which is a money-saving budget measure of not filling open jobs.

HB 13 passed the House on a vote of 62-37 with some Republicans joining Democrats in support. Debate on the bill has been far less contentious once it made it to the Senate.

Gauthier on Monday, in reference to the House debate, said he appreciated the work of state employees and that work got done despite many doing so remotely. He reminded the body that stay-at-home orders were instated by Bullock and public employees were bound to follow them.

The raise proposed in HB 13 will barely cover inflation, Gauthier said.

The bill passed second reading on a vote of 35-15 Monday and must pass a final vote on Tuesday to go to the governor.

