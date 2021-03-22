Montana Senate gives initial nod to state employee pay plan

State of Montana employees will see no pay raise during the next fiscal year, followed by a 55-cent-per-hour increase the following fiscal year in a bill nearing passage in the Legislature.
House Bill 13 is the product of negotiations between the state and public sector unions that began under former Democratic Gov. Steve Bullock, and is supported by Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte.
Sponsored by Rep. Julie Dooling, R-Helena, the bill also provides a 0.5% increase for 25-year employees. Its fiscal impact is expected to be $12.8 million starting in fiscal year 23.
Sen. Terry Gauthier, R-Helena, carried HB 13 onto the Senate floor Monday. Heavy in his opening were references to debate in the Montana House in which several Republicans lambasted the idea of raising the pay of public employees given the hardships faced in the private sector from COVID-19.
During a late-January House floor session, Rep. Brandon Ler, R-Savage, was one of several Republicans that spoke against HB 13.
“Now is not the time to be giving state employees pay raises,” he said.
Rep. Ron Marshall, R-Hamilton, also spoke in opposition, saying he could not return to his district and tell constituents he voted for a pay raise while the private sector suffered.
Other Republicans went further in their criticism, accusing some public employees of poor work habits without the accountability of being in the office.
HB 13 saw several supporters in the House as well, with Rep. Moffie Funk, D-Helena, applauding state workers who persevered during the pandemic to keep the state operating.
Rep. Llew Jones, R-Conrad, also spoke in favor, saying public employees would be asked to do more with less due to expected reductions in workforce via vacancy savings, which is a money-saving budget measure of not filling open jobs.
HB 13 passed the House on a vote of 62-37 with some Republicans joining Democrats in support. Debate on the bill has been far less contentious once it made it to the Senate.
Gauthier on Monday, in reference to the House debate, said he appreciated the work of state employees and that work got done despite many doing so remotely. He reminded the body that stay-at-home orders were instated by Bullock and public employees were bound to follow them.
The raise proposed in HB 13 will barely cover inflation, Gauthier said.
The bill passed second reading on a vote of 35-15 Monday and must pass a final vote on Tuesday to go to the governor.
Tom Kuglin is the deputy editor for the Lee Newspapers State Bureau. His coverage focuses on outdoors, recreation and natural resources.