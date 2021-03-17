Montana Senate gives initial approval to MMIP bills

Sen. Jason Small, R-Busby, also spoke in favor of the bill, saying it would develop groups of trained people who could then carry that training statewide.

“It’s a little money upfront but then it offers a ton of possibilities,” he said.

HB 36 had previously passed the House on a vote of 100-0 and received strong initial support Wednesday with a vote of 39-11 in the Senate. The bill was referred to Senate Finance and Claims and must also pass a third vote in the full Senate before going to Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte.

HB 98 extends until 2023 the state’s Missing Indigenous Persons Task Force and related grant that was formed by the 2019 Legislature. The group is responsible for reporting to the legislative interim data on missing Indigenous people, including numbers missing and recovered and progress on jurisdictional issues.

The bill also passed the House unanimously and received initial approval in the Senate with a vote of 41-9. It must pass a final vote Thursday to go to the governor.