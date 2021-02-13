Montana Senate gives initial approval to bill grappling with expanding grizzly bear territory

Sen. Susan Webber, D-Browning, urged patience for the scientists and policy makers working on the grizzly bear issue to complete their jobs. As a Native American, Webber noted that the bears play an important role in her tribe’s mythology and she could not condone killing them.

Sen. Mike Lange, R-Malta, felt the bill could send a message to those working on the delisting to “get it figured out,” before human life is lost.

In an odd exchange, Sen. Chris Friedel, R-Billings, said the bill was “not about a farmer or a rancher going out and shooting bears and making loin clothes out of them,” but about people protecting themselves and livestock.

Minority Leader Jill Cohenour of East Helena admonished Friedel over the remarks, saying that senators should chose words carefully and consider how they might affect other members. His words were not appropriate, she said.

A call to Friedel's phone number listed on the Legislature's website was not answered and a text message to that number seeking comment was not returned in time for this story. An email sent to a GOP Senate spokesman late Friday evening seeking clarification on Friedel's remarks and Cohenour’s response was also not returned in time for this story.