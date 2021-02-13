Montana Senate gives initial approval to bill grappling with expanding grizzly bear territory

The Montana Senate gave initial approval to a revived bill that seeks to allow people to kill grizzly bears that are threatening livestock.
Senate Bill 98 brought by Sen. Bruce “Butch” Gillespie, R-Ethridge, declares that the Legislature believes grizzly bears are recovered in the state, moving into more populated areas and should be removed from the Endangered Species Act. The bill goes on to say that a person that kills a grizzly bear that is attacking, killing or threatening to kill a person or livestock has an “absolute” defense against being charged with a crime.
Supporters of the bill included a number of ranchers along the Rocky Mountain Front as well as a man that survived a bear mauling. The testimony centered on the bears’ increasing population and expansion into areas closer to people. That has come with increasing concerns about human safety and frustration over the response from state and federal officials.
Opponents of the bill cautioned that it came with a number of unintended consequences.
Because bears are federally protected they fall under federal, not state, law. That means the bill, if passed, could give a false impression that people could legally shoot a bear threatening livestock, which is not allowed under federal law. A bear could be killed in defense of human life or if in the act of attacking livestock, but not threatening.
Opponents also cautioned the bill could compromise a potential delisting of the bears. Federal requirements include regulatory mechanisms to maintain a viable population, and opponents testified that adding threating livestock to the allowable reasons to kill bears does not meet federal standards.
Finally, the bill incorrectly declares bears recovered in Montana when areas such as the Cabinet-Yaak are under-objective for bears and the Bitterroot has only sporadic sightings, opponents said.
The Senate Agriculture, Livestock and Irrigation Committee initially tabled the bill before reviving and passing it along party lines with the majority Republicans in favor.
Montana has shouldered the burden of increasing grizzly bear numbers for 46 years, Gillespie said on the Senate floor on Friday.
“This bill does not override the Endangered Species Act,” he said, “but when the grizzly is removed from the Endangered Species Act, it will give us the right to defend ourselves, our livelihood and our livestock.”
The two political parties continued to be split on the bill.
Sen. Russ Tempel, R-Chester, recounted stories of bears encroaching near his grandkids’ home by Cut Bank, while Sen. Shannon O’Brien, D-Missoula, echoed cautions about compromising a potential delisting.
Sen. Susan Webber, D-Browning, urged patience for the scientists and policy makers working on the grizzly bear issue to complete their jobs. As a Native American, Webber noted that the bears play an important role in her tribe’s mythology and she could not condone killing them.
Sen. Mike Lange, R-Malta, felt the bill could send a message to those working on the delisting to “get it figured out,” before human life is lost.
In an odd exchange, Sen. Chris Friedel, R-Billings, said the bill was “not about a farmer or a rancher going out and shooting bears and making loin clothes out of them,” but about people protecting themselves and livestock.
Minority Leader Jill Cohenour of East Helena admonished Friedel over the remarks, saying that senators should chose words carefully and consider how they might affect other members. His words were not appropriate, she said.
A call to Friedel's phone number listed on the Legislature's website was not answered and a text message to that number seeking comment was not returned in time for this story. An email sent to a GOP Senate spokesman late Friday evening seeking clarification on Friedel's remarks and Cohenour’s response was also not returned in time for this story.
Gillespie closed on the by bill saying he realizes that everyone does not think the same on the issue of grizzly bears, but that delisting is long overdue and human safety needs to be protected.