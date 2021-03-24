Montana Senate committee considers Bullock-appointed judges

"Your decision on this matter is not about politics, it is all about people," Parker said. "I can assure you Judge Levine is exactly the kind of person you would vote for if you had a paper ballot in your hand right now. … She is working diligently to apply the very laws you are writing day in and day out in this session."

Abbott's supporters from Helena had lined up to the microphone to testify on his behalf. Like in Levine's case, many spoke of an outrageous case load sitting in the local District Court. Among them was Lewis and Clark County Attorney Leo Gallagher, who has held his office for 20 years.

"I come before you out of self-interest," Gallagher told the committee. "I've seen and been in front of a lot of judges. None has been better than my experience with Judge Abbott since he took the bench."