Montana Senate committee advances more wolf bills

Brown’s SB 314 directs the Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission to set hunting and trapping seasons with the intent of reducing populations to a “sustainable” level, but not below 150 animals and 15 breeding pairs. The commission may use the most liberal regulations in regions with the greatest numbers of wolves, and could consider unlimited harvest by individual trappers or hunters, use of bait for hunting and private land hunting of wolves at night using artificial light or night vision scopes.

Brown acknowledged that Montana has some “fairly liberal” hunting and trapping seasons for wolves, but believed some areas continue to hold densities that are too high. SB 314 was written specifically to give the Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission discretion, saying that steps such as baiting or night hunting were suggestions, and that the goal of the bill was not to drive populations so low as to see wolves federally protected under the Endangered Species Act.

“What we’re trying to do here is give the commission latitude to manage wolves differently in different parts of the state,” he said.

The bill’s only supporter was Dave McEwen with the Montana Wool Growers Association, who agreed the bill provided flexibility to wildlife managers.