Montana Senate advances bill banning transgender women from women's sports teams

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Before voting in favor of the measure, the Senate amended the bill to be voided if the U.S. Department of Education withholds federal education funding from the state, a concern stemming from an executive order prohibiting discrimination on the basis of gender identity signed by President Joe Biden his first day in office. That amendment passed in a 27-23 vote.

Amendment sponsor Sen. Daniel Salomon, a Republican, said university sports championship events could also be disallowed in Montana if the bill were signed into law, costing the state revenue and harming athletic opportunities in the state. Salomon said he doesn't want the state's public education system — or sporting events — to suffer as a result of the bill.

"If you don't ever want to watch a home football playoff in Montana again — your choice," Salomon said.

But Regier said the state could appeal any decision by the U.S. Department of Education — a process that can take over two years — and that Montana would be bolstered by other states that have passed similar measures.

Similar bans have been introduced in more than 20 states this year. Republican governors in Arkansas, Tennessee and Mississippi signed them into law this month. A federal court blocked a similar law in Idaho last year.