Montana sees 1st signs of COVID-19 community spread in Gallatin County

Many people in Montana have raised questions about testing and Bullock acknowledged capacity is limited but has emphasized everyone who should be tested will be. Kelley said in response to a question from a reporter Sunday that the approach to testing will not change in Gallatin County due to the evidence of community spread. Kelley added that since there is not a specific treatment for COVID-19, knowing whether a person has it does not change how health care providers care for them. In Montana guidance dictates that testing be prioritized for those who are hospitalized so that health care workers can use necessary personal protective equipment but not waste it if the person does not have the virus, as well as for those who are in high-risk groups and for those who fall ill and have had close contact with someone else who is known to have virus.