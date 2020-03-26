Montana sees 1st COVID-19 death, reaches 90 cases statewide

The first Montana has died from COVID-19, Gov. Steve Bullock announced late Thursday evening.

“I’m heartbroken to learn of Montana’s first death due to COVID-19. Especially during these times, Montana truly is one big small town — this news hits us hard, but we’re in this together," Bullock said in a press release. "My family and I send our love and support to the family, friends, and community of our fellow Montanan.”

Local county public health officials were still in the process of contacting family members, according to a release from the governor's office, which said that no further information would be immediately released.

The news came on a day when Montana reached 90 known cases of COVID-19 by Thursday afternoon, with more than a third in Gallatin County, according to test results announced by the state.

That's a rise of 21 cases from Wednesday night. Almost 2,700 people have been tested at the state public health lab in Montana.